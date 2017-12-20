Actor Justin Baldoni is calling on his fellow men to help him redefine masculinity

Even though Justin Baldoni is an actor by trade, his viral videos are proof positive that he’s become something of an expert on the uncomfortable truths about modern masculinity.

“Look, it’s hard being a man,” the male lead on the critically acclaimed series Jane the Virgin told Mic. “I think that men make it hard for each other. I don’t believe women make it hard for men. I believe men make it hard for men.”

In an exclusive video op-ed for Mic, Baldoni is calling on his fellow men to help him redefine modern masculinity, shaping it into something more compassionate, more meaningful — and, perhaps most importantly, something that actually does right by women.

“...There really hasn’t been a time in history where women have had the opportunity to come forward to have their voices actually heard,” Baldoni says. “It’s crucial that men listen.”

Watch his op-ed and find out how you and Baldoni can be a part of redefining what it means to be a man.