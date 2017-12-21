House GOP looks to avoid shutdown with short-term funding bill that excludes DACA, Obamacare fixes

House Republicans on Thursday released a government funding bill, the day before the federal government is set to run out of cash.

The bill is a short-term measure that would fund the government through Jan. 19, but it excludes long-term fixes for Democratic priorities, such as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that shields undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children from deportation.

The bill does include $2.85 billion in funding for the lapsed Children’s Health Insurance Program — a popular health insurance program that provides coverage to low-income children. But that funding is only authorized through March, which sets up yet another showdown on re-authorizing the program in a few months.

The bill also has a short-term extension of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows the government to surveil those they believe are spying on the U.S. on behalf of a foreign government.

The funding bill also cuts $750 million from the Prevention and Public Health Fund, which was created by the Affordable Care Act and helps fund public health programs across the country. That cut will make it hard for Republicans to earn Democratic votes on the bill.

It it has a provision that would scrap the automatic Medicare cuts triggered by the tax bill Republicans passed on Wednesday.

It’s unclear whether House Republicans even have the votes from their own caucus to pass the bill. No vote is currently scheduled, a day before the government is set to shut down.

If Republicans don’t have the votes, Democrats will use their leverage to try and extract wins for their policy priorities, including a DACA fix.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi testified before the House Rules Committee Thursday morning to push for a DACA fix in the bill.

On Thursday morning, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Senate is “ready” to take up the bill when it comes from the House.

Senate Republican leadership has said their bill won’t include a fix to the ACA that Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said she was promised in exchange for her vote on the tax bill, according to Politico.