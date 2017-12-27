Trump will end the year with the worst approval rating of any president in his first year since 1953

President Donald Trump will end the year with the lowest job approval rating of any president since data from Gallup’s polling on presidential approval ratings became available in 1953.

Trump’s approval rating currently stands at a dismal 37%, according to Gallup, which runs a daily presidential approval tracking poll. That’s 10 points lower than former President Ronald Reagan, who ended December of his first term in office with a 49% approval rating, according to Gallup.

This historically low approval is a troubling sign for the Republican Party, which is trying to hold onto both its House and Senate majorities in the 2018 midterm elections.

Former President Barack Obama — whose party was decimated two years after he took office, in the 2010 midterm elections, when the GOP picked up 63 House seats — ended December of his first term with a 56.5% average approval rating, according to RealClearPolitics, which tracks average presidential approval ratings.

Trump, on the other hand, ends December of his first term with a 39.1% average approval rating, according to RealClearPolitics.

Source: RealClearPolitics

Of course, there is time for Trump’s approval rating to rise before November, when voters head to the polls for the midterm elections. But the trend in Trump’s first year in office doesn’t look promising for a rebound.

Since Jan. 20, when Trump was inaugurated, his disapproval rating skyrocketed, from 44.2% to 56.3% in the RealClearPolitics average.

And the big policy win Trump is touting from his first year in office, the GOP tax plan, is extremely unpopular. Just 26% of voters approve of the tax bill, according to the latest Quinnipiac poll, released Dec. 13.

If Trump’s approval rating stays this low, experts say Republicans’ House majority is very much in danger.

Correction: Dec. 27, 2017

A previous version of this article misdated the Gallup poll. The poll is from 2017.