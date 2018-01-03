Trump’s favorite fast food brand just mocked his threats of nuclear war on Twitter

Fast food brands are pros at pulling ridiculous stunts in order to insert themselves into public conversations, and there’s no indication they’ll stop in 2018.

On Wednesday morning, the Twitter account for KFC in the United Kingdom and Ireland poked fun at President Donald Trump’s earlier tweet that insulted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The company account posted a tweet saying that KFC box meals are bigger and more powerful than McDonald’s.

When asked for comment, a KFC spokesperson said in an email to Mic: “We were just clowning around. Like Ronald.”

The original tweet read as follows:

Twitter users had mixed reactions to the idea that corporations are making lighthearted jokes about nuclear war. Some people called the tweet “awesome” and others said the brand had “a sense of humor.”

But others waxed existential that imminent nuclear war was a joking matter.

The #NuclearButton tweet from KFC is a significant departure from the KFC Twitter account’s regular tone and voice. The account consists of fairly standard interactions with KFC fans and some brand promotion.

It remains to be seen whether Trump, known to eat KFC, will tweet a rebuttal to the brand’s taunting. Or perhaps he’ll no longer tweet photo ops with a bucket of KFC fried chicken?

