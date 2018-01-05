While you weren’t looking: 5 stories from Trump’s America that aren’t about tweets

This week, the news was consumed by a seemingly-unending series of unhinged tweets from President Donald Trump, followed by a growing public rift between the president and his former top adviser Steve Bannon.

But amid all of the tweeting and bickering, several major policy decisions where made by the Trump administration. Here’s what you might have missed.

Jeff Sessions ends policy that helps legal pot markets

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Attorney General Jeff Sessions just ended an Obama-era policy that helps allow the sale of legal marijuana in states that have voted to legalize the drug.

The new policy will effectively allow federal prosecutors to decide how and if they want to pursue marijuana prosecutions in states where it has been legalized.

That means that anyone growing or selling marijuana in states where the elected government has decided it’s permissible, will now have to assess whether or not they trust federal law enforcement under Sessions’ purview to respect their rights.

In other words, marijuana policy is up to federal prosecutors working underneath one of the country’s most ardent opponents of the drug.

The Trump administration threw a party for the (very) few countries that voted with them on Jerusalem.

American Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Mary Altaffer/AP

In December, the United States faced a monumental defeat at the United Nation’s General Assembly when a resolution condemning its Israeli embassy decision passed 128 to nine.

Now, the seven countries who sided with the U.S. and Israel against the rest of the international community have reaped their reward — a party with U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Apart from the U.S. and Israel, most of the countries who opposed the resolution were the small Pacific Island nations like Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Togo and the Martial Islands.

In addition to those nations, two Central American countries — Honduras and Guatemala — also voted no on the resolution. The United States just ended temporary protected status for 57,000 migrants fleeing violence in Honduras, so they probably had a lot to discuss with Haley during the soiree.

Trump to roll back ban on offshore drilling — what could go wrong?

A large plume of smoke rising from BP’s Deepwater Horizon offshore oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico on April 21, 2010. Gerald Herbert/AP

President Donald Trump plans to roll back Obama-era ban on offshore drilling and open up areas off the coast of the U.S. for oil and gas exploration.

The move is in line with Trump’s longstanding belief that America should not have cracked down on off-shore drilling in the wake of the Deep Water Horizon disaster in 2010, which killed 11 people and caused irreparable damage to ecosystems in the U.S. coast and the Gulf of Mexico.

Trump tweeted in 2012, “Yes, the BP oil spill was bad, but it was no reason to put tighter clamps on domestic drilling. That showed no leadership at all. What it showed was that the Obama administration is driven more by hysteria than facts.”

The legacy of the Deep Water Horizon disaster is enough to draw bipartisan outrage from coastal communities. Florida governor and Trump ally Rick Scott released a statement on Thursday asking that the areas around Florida be removed from consideration.

The Trump administration essentially responded by saying, “no promises,” and arguing that local communities would have their input heard, but would not be able to decide for themselves whether or not dangerous off-shore drilling happens in their backyard.

Refill the swamp: Ex-Lockheed Martin executive confirmed for top Pentagon job.

US Under Secretary of Defense John Rood. Attila Kisbenedek/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the Senate confirmed former Lockheed Martin executive John Rood to be Under Secretary of Defense for policy.

Lockheed Martin has been the United States’ biggest contractor in recent years. In 2015, Lockheed was responsible for the most contract obligations of any company working with the U.S. government.

Only seven senators, Sens. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) opposed Rood’s nomination.

Rood signed an ethics agreement saying he would recuse himself from any decisions involving Lockheed for two years. But, when pressed by Warren, Rood declined to commit to not seeking a waiver from that requirement on any given decision.

Translation: Rood promises not to weigh in on any decisions involving Lockheed unless he really, really wants to and says please.

Foreign governments discovered to be building special roads and utilities for Trump branded properties.

Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower, third building from left, in Panama City. Arnulfo Franco/AP

A new report in the McClatchy Dispatch finds that foreign governments around the world are building special public amenities for Trump-branded properties in their respective countries.

In Bali, Indonesia’s government has developed plans to build a toll road that would shorten between the city’s airport and a resort that bears Trump’s name.

In Panama City, Panama’s government has intervened to ensure that a sewer project that would benefit a Trump skyscraper is completed.

Trump famously declined to severe complete ties with his businesses upon taking office, instead handing over management of the operations to his two adult sons.

Any gift Trump accepts from a foreign government is a potential violation of the emoluments clause of the constitution. He’s currently being sued by multiple groups for potential violations of that provision.