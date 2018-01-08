The best 2018 Golden Globes fashion you didn’t see on the red carpet

Evan Ross Katz
Published on
by Evan Ross Katz
The best 2018 Golden Globes fashion you didn’t see on the red carpet
Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Laverne Cox, Tessa Thompson Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Laverne Cox, Tessa Thompson Getty Images
Evan Ross Katz
Published on
by Evan Ross Katz

What’s the only thing better than the perfect Golden Globes red carpet gown? Another, equally perfect gown for the after party.

As we pointed out at last year’s Oscars, the best dresses of award ceremony nights often are the ones that don’t make it onto television screens — and this year’s Golden Globes was no exception.

While stars like Salma Hayek, Issa Rae and Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin opted for a look change, many other stars not in attendance at the ceremony itself, including Tessa Thompson, Laverne Cox and Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders, chose to step out at after parties ranging from HBO to InStyle magazine to Amazon Studios.

Below, check out some of the best switch-ups and after party looks:

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Handout/Getty Images
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Joe Scarnici /Getty Images

Issa Rae

Issa Rae
Issa Rae Frazer Harrison /Getty Images
Issa Rae
Issa Rae Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Ashley Judd

Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd
Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Frazer Harrison /Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb McLaughlin
Caleb McLaughlin Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Caleb McLaughlin
Caleb McLaughlin Joe Scarnici /Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

Rowan Blanchard

Rowan Blanchard
Rowan Blanchard Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ashton Sanders

Ashton Sanders
Ashton Sanders Joe Scarnici /Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tommy Dorfman

Tommy Dorfman
Tommy Dorfman Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Logan Browning

Logan Browning
Logan Browning Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Recommended Video

From Homeless to Vogue

Nov. 30, 2017

In Other News