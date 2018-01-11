Trump touts poll showing voters think the U.S. economy is “good” — but there’s a catch

President Donald Trump on Thursday touted the results of a Quinnipiac University poll released a day earlier, which show that 66% of voters think the U.S. economy is “excellent” or “good.” But he left out a one key detail.

“In new Quinnipiac Poll, 66% of people feel the economy is ‘Excellent or Good,’” Trump tweeted. “That is the highest number ever recorded by this poll.”

The catch? That same poll shows that voters credit former President Barack Obama with the country’s economic success — not Trump.

Nearly half of voters, or 49%, say Obama is “more responsible for the current state of the economy,” as opposed to the 40% of voters who say Trump deserves the credit.

Even worse for Trump, the poll shows voters overwhelmingly disapprove of the job he is doing, with 57% saying Trump is “not fit to serve as president.”

The Quinnipiac poll also asked voters, in an open-ended question, to describe Trump’s first year in office in one word. “Disaster” was the most popular, with 69 votes, followed by “chaotic” with 62 votes. “Successful” came in third, with 44 votes.

A question from the Quinnipiac poll. Quinnipiac University poll

The poll went on to ask voters to grade Trump’s first year in office.

A plurality of 39% gave Trump an F grade, while 17% gave him a D.

“It’s been a very tough freshman year for President Donald Trump, by any measure,” Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac poll, said in a news release.