How Hitler’s attacks on the German press helped one of history’s greatest despots rise to power

1 min read
Anthony Smith
Published on
by Anthony Smith
How Hitler’s attacks on the German press helped one of history’s greatest despots rise to power
2:44 min
0:00
German Chancellor Adolf Hitler, left, standing in a convertible Mercedes reviews SA and SS troops and well-wishers in 1937, in Germany. Getty Images
German Chancellor Adolf Hitler, left, standing in a convertible Mercedes reviews SA and SS troops and well-wishers in 1937, in Germany. Getty Images
Anthony Smith
Published on
by Anthony Smith
opinion
Mic invites contributors and staff to offer commentary and context about news and timely issues.

Thane Rosenbaum, an expert on the holocaust and Nazi Germany, wants us to be careful not to use hyperbole when we compare Adolf Hitler’s Germany to President Donald Trump’s United States. But even though he’s extra careful, he still notices some “disturbing parallels” between the tactics used by both leaders — especially when it comes to their attacks on the press.

It’s no secret by now that Trump loves to dismiss stories critical of his demeanor or administration as “fake news” — but what you may not have known is that the “fake news” attack echoes one of Hitler’s favorite insults: “lugenpresse,” a word which translates roughly to “lying press.”

In an exclusive video op-ed for Mic, Rosenbaum explains the history of the “lying press” insult, how the insult helped Hitler rise to power and how Trump is damaging liberal democracy by echoing Hitler’s attacks on a free press. Watch above.

Recommended Video

How Hitler treated the media to rise to power

News
6h ago

In Other News