Chief of staff John Kelly called Trump’s immigration positions “uninformed.” Trump fired back.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to build a physical border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was “uninformed,” and that Trump has “evolved” and no longer thinks a physical border wall is necessary, the Washington Post reported.

A glance at Trump’s Twitter feed Thursday morning, however, suggests Kelly may not have his facts straight.

“The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it,” Trump tweeted, using the same words Kelly did.

In a subsequent tweet, Trump again made the claim that Mexico would pay for the physical border wall — something Mexico has denied multiple times.

Hours later on Thursday morning, Trump made another call for border wall funding.

“We need the Wall for the safety and security of our country,” Trump tweeted. “We need the Wall to help stop the massive inflow of drugs from Mexico, now rated the number one most dangerous country in the world. If there is no Wall, there is no Deal!”

Trump’s tweets show just how hard it will be for Congress to come up with a deal to protect the roughly 800,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as minors and are now offered protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to stay and work in America.

While the Senate appears to have a bipartisan deal with more than 50 Senators on board, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wouldn’t bring any legislation to a vote that Trump doesn’t approve of.

And that’s an issue given that Trump’s position on what kind of DACA bill he supports changes daily.

In the course of one meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers Jan. 9, Trump’s position changed numerous times.

Trump ended that meeting by telling the members of Congress, “I think my positions are going to be what the people in this room come up with.”

Without a deal on DACA, it’s possible the government could shut down Friday at midnight, when the current government funding deal expires.