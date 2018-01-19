What Melania Trump wore her 52nd week as first lady — the one very brief moment we saw her

Well things are looking up, folks, because Melania Trump is back in the public — if only for one fleeting moment. This week, unlike last week, we got to see Trump, and most importantly, what she was wearing, once again.

Though she did appear quite literally just once this week, it’s still better than last week’s complete absence.

This is what she wore:

Monday, Jan. 15: An Acne coat for landing back in D.C.

Melania Trump, her husband and Barron return to the White House. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

After spending yet another weekend at Mar-a-Lago, Trump arrived at the White House in a massive coat (which is a thing she loves, by the way) with black, grey and beige panels from the hipster brand Acne.

She also wore black boots by Louboutin.

Melania Trump and her husband returning to the White House Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

