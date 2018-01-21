What to expect from the Monday morning vote to fund the government through early February 2018

The U.S. government shutdown entered its second day on Sunday as Democrats and Republicans in Congress prepared for another round of negotiations over the federal budget and immigration.



After negotiations broke down on Saturday, there is now hope, however, that the shutdown could come to an end — at least temporarily. House Speaker Paul Ryan said Sunday that the House will accept a short-term funding deal that would fund the government through February 8, should it be passed by the Senate.



“We passed a bill keeping things funded to Feb. 16,” Ryan said Sunday. ”[Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell] is going to bring up a bill to keep things funded until Feb. 8. We have agreed that we would accept that in the House, and so we will see sometime today whether or not they have the votes for that and that’s really where we are right now.”



McConnell is expected to hold a vote on the continuing resolution at 1:00 a.m. on Monday, although NBC News noted that it is unclear whether the measure has the 60 votes it needs to pass. The resolution would include disaster relief and reauthorization of the CHIP child healthcare program, according to the Washington Post.

>/>The deal would not, however, include the protections for DACA recipients that Democrats have insisted on, the Post noted. Rather, Sen. Lindsay Graham reported that the short-term funding resolution would include an agreement to hold an immigration debate before the resolution expires in February.



“After extensive discussions with Senators, on both sides of the aisle, I believe such a proposal would pass if it was understood that after February 8, the Senate would move to an immigration debate with an open amendment process if no agreement has been reached with the White House and House of Representatives,” Graham said in a statement about the short-term funding proposal Saturday afternoon, as quoted by CBS News.



While politicians on both sides of the aisle have pressed for bipartisan negotiations to bring the shutdown to an end, President Donald Trump advocated for a more dire solution on Twitter Sunday.

The president suggested that Senate Republicans should invoke the “nuclear option,” which would allow legislative votes to pass with a simple majority, rather than 60 votes.



Senate Republicans, however, have said that’s not a solution they’re taking seriously.

“The Republican Conference opposes changing the rules on legislation,” a representative for McConnell said in a statement Sunday morning.

Shutdown effects

Federal employees will bear the brunt of the effects if the government shutdown continues on Monday, as hundreds of thousands of employees are expected to be furloughed without pay. More than 800,000 employees were furloughed during the last government shutdown in 2013, according to Reuters.



Essential government personnel will continue working during the shutdown, and some government agencies will remain open, including the military, U.S. Postal Service, the TSA and air traffic control, CNN noted. Special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia will also continue during the shutdown.



Other government agencies will continue to operate on a limited basis. The New York Times noted that the Environmental Protection Agency has a “financial cushion” that will allow it to continue to operate for the next week, and federal courts will be able to continue operations through Feb. 9.



While some federal attractions, such as Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty, have closed for the government shutdown, others will still remain open. The Department of the Interior has said that though the National Parks Service will close its doors, attractions such as the Grand Canyon and Washington, D.C., memorials will remain open to visitors, according to the Times. The Smithsonian Institution said on Twitter that it will be open on Monday, although its status beyond Monday is currently unclear.