Mic Wakeup: 3 stories you need from this weekend in government shutdown

Welcome back to the workweek. Some of you marched. Some of you watched the Screen Actors Guild awards. Whatever you did this weekend, there’s no denying that it is Monday again. Here’s everything you missed from a quiet Sunday.

Sens. Sanders and Paul on the shutdown

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks during a rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Jose Luis Magana/AP

Two days into the shutdown of the government that commemorated Trump’s first year in office, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who both voted against Republicans’ effort to pass a continuing resolution, explained what they think it’ll take to approve funding for the government. Here’s what they want you to know.

#ReleaseTheMemo

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) speaks about U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

It’s jaw-dropping. It’s absolutely shocking. It’s worse than Watergate. Or at least, that’s what some conservatives want you to think about a memo that, in their words, would bring special counsel Robert Mueller’s “witch hunt” to a close. What’s in the memo, and who’s calling on Congress to release it? Find out here.

The Second Women’s March

People wave flags and hold signs while entering a Women’s March rally on Sunday. John Locher/AP

Across the nation, women and their allies marched for their rights, with many holding signs displaying clear anti-Trump messages. And in a critical midterm year, they want you to stand with them in November.