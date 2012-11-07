Regardless of Abortion Stance, Most Conservatives and Liberals Are Pro Death

At least modern liberals are consistent with their anti-life stance: they're for killing babies and innocent civilians. Neoconservatives, however, are flip-floppy, claiming to be pro-life while supporting murderous wars of empire abroad.

Self-styled "conservatives," who are really neoconservatives, point to convenient singularities like 9/11 as an excuse for the murders of up to 3 million innocents in the Middle East, ignoring the fact that almost twice as many U.S. soldiers have died in those wars than the 3,000 that died in 9/11, supposedly the event that sparked the whole invasion of an entire region.

How can one be "pro-life" while supporting wars that take the lives of hundreds of thousands or even millions?

In 2003, millions of Americans watched as the U.S. military conducted a "Shock and Awe" campaign of terror against a virtually defenseless Baghdad. Millions of (stolen) dollars worth of munitions were fired, dropped, and launched into a civilian area, though the state-controlled media assured us that the targets were all military in nature.

They probably said the same things in 1991 when George H.W. Bush blew up water treatment plants, leading to the deaths of tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians through yellow fever and other contaminate-caused diseases.

The slavering, warmongering "conservative" talk show hosts preened and strutted as Dubya unleashed the massive American military against the tiny defense forces of Iraq. American armor crashed through buildings and demolished unsuspecting tank lines at greater than twice the range that the Iraqi tanks could manage. U.S. troops seized palaces and homes, and began setting up the almost decade long occupation of yet another oil-producing nation.

Yet those same "Conservatives" who go on and on about stopping abortion (yet ignore the simple way of doing so, as evidenced by the lack of support for Rep. Ron Paul's perennial Sanctity of Life Act) cheered as thousands of virtually defenseless Iraqis died, and ignored the escalating civilian casualties.

Those who had foamed at the mouth against the "barbaric" Iraqi troops that had dumped infants out of incubators in Kuwait (a complete fabrication and lie, akin to Hitler's baby-eating Jews) and demanded intervention (resulting in the aforementioned countless civilians dead by contamination) completely ignored the death toll of war. The people who would rage for murder over a lie concerning babies completely ignore the babies killed by US bombs.

This is despicable. One cannot support wars and claim to be pro-life. You can be anti-abortion all you want, but don't pretend to hold life sacred if you support its destruction at the hands of the U.S. military machine.

Originally posted at JamesLStreet.com