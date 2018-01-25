NAACP sues Trump Administration over TPS removal for Haitian migrants

The NAACP says race was the motivating factor in the Trump administration’s recent decision to eliminate temporary protected status designation for Haitian migrants.

The civil rights organization filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Department of Homeland Security, accusing the agency of discriminating against Haitians on the basis of race and violating their Fifth Amendment right to due process.

“President Trump has made clear that he wishes to reduce the number of immigrants of color to the United States,” NAACP attorneys wrote in their complaint. “The rescission of Haiti’s TPS is part of that agenda.”

NAACP president Derrick Johnson speaks at a National Press Club Headliners luncheon in Washington on, Aug. 29, 2017. Susan Walsh/AP

DHS began researching crime stats on Haitian migrants in 2017, before announcing in November its decision to eliminate TPS for Haitian migrants with an order set to go into effect on July 22, 2019. Former President Barack Obama established TPS for Haitians in January of 2010 after a devastating earthquake leveled the Caribbean nation’s landscape, killing tens of thousands.

In its complaint, the NAACP accused DHS of trying and failing to find evidence to paint Haitians as “criminals” who are dependent on government assistance as justification for taking away their TPS designation.

“Those efforts were grounded in longstanding and particularly noxious anti-Black stereotypes,” the civil rights group wrote.

Demonstrators march in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Jan. 22, 2018, during a protest against the disparaging comments made by President Donald Trump against Haiti and African countries. Hector Retamal/Getty Images

In truth, the labor force participation rate for Haitian migrants is at least 81%, according to the Center for Migration Studies. Haitians contribute nearly $35 million annually to U.S. Social Security and the Immigrant Legal Resource Center estimates deporting Haitian TPS recipients, along with those from El Salvador and Honduras, would cost U.S. taxpayers $3.1 billion.

“Unable to find evidence to support their discriminatory stereotypes, DHS’s acting secretary ultimately offered rationales for rescinding TPS that failed to acknowledge — much less address — the ongoing conditions in Haiti that warranted extending that status,” the NAACP wrote.

In November, then-acting DHS Secretary Elaine Duke said the temporary problems in Haiti that were caused by the 2010 earthquake no longer exist and that the country is capable of absorbing the estimated 58,000 families who fled to the U.S.

However, Haiti is still suffering from pervasive food and housing shortages, in addition to a United Nations-caused cholera epidemic, which the NAACP says means the country is in no condition to reintegrate its U.S. foreign nationals.