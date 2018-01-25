Ah, Chrissy Teigen. The one celebrity who continues to fearlessly start conversations about things that have previously been unheard of on social media, from stretch marks to wearing diapers after giving birth.

Now this time she’s talking up her new gray hairs, and her love for them.

“I have a skunk-like streak of gray hair and I’m actually very into it,” Teigen tweeted days ago. “My cruella dreams are coming true!”

“Cruella” in this case is a nod to Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmatians, who is fabulous.

In an actually sweet and tender moment on Twitter (imagine that), Teigen’s post opened up the doors for other women and men to flaunt — and be honestly proud of — their gray hairs too.

So that’s one good thing Twitter has gifted us.