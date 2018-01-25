After boasting about her gray hairs, Chrissy Teigen inspires other people to flaunt theirs too
Chrissy Teigen at Sundance Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

After boasting about her gray hairs, Chrissy Teigen inspires other people to flaunt theirs too

By Rachel Lubitz
 |  on 

Ah, Chrissy Teigen. The one celebrity who continues to fearlessly start conversations about things that have previously been unheard of on social media, from stretch marks to wearing diapers after giving birth.

Now this time she’s talking up her new gray hairs, and her love for them.

“I have a skunk-like streak of gray hair and I’m actually very into it,” Teigen tweeted days ago. “My cruella dreams are coming true!”

“Cruella” in this case is a nod to Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmatians, who is fabulous.

In an actually sweet and tender moment on Twitter (imagine that), Teigen’s post opened up the doors for other women and men to flaunt — and be honestly proud of — their gray hairs too.

So that’s one good thing Twitter has gifted us.

Share:
Rachel Lubitz
By Rachel Lubitz

Rachel is a senior Style writer at Mic. She previously worked for The Washington Post's Style section for more than three years. Feel free to contact her at rachel@mic.com.

Recommended Video

Viral gay Instagram account is under fire

Jan. 9, 2018

In Other News