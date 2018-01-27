After Wynn sexual misconduct allegations surface, nothing but crickets from the GOP

They were quick to slam Democrats over their relationship with Harvey Weinstein — the Hollywood mogul and Democratic donor whose long, horrific history of unchecked sexual abuse was detailed in a pair of exposés in October.

But most Republicans on Saturday still hadn’t responded meaningfully to the sexual misconduct allegations leveled a day earlier against Steve Wynn — the billionaire casino magnate and friend of President Donald Trump who serves as the finance chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Critics immediately pounced on the allegations against Wynn Friday, calling out the “hypocrisy” of Republicans who urged Democrats to return donations they received from Weinstein but have remained silent so far on the Wynn allegations.

The RNC had criticized the DNC and some individual Democrats for keeping donations from Weinstein after the New York Times and New Yorker published bombshell allegations against him. Those reports last fall ignited the massive, ongoing cultural reckoning over sexual misconduct that has held numerous powerful men accountable for harassment and assault.

But on Saturday morning, the RNC had still not issued a statement on their own accused megadonor and prominent Republicans had yet to respond publicly.

But some in the GOP did express concern about the accusations against Wynn by Saturday afternoon.

Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Penn.) said on CNN Saturday that the allegations against Wynn should be subject to further investigation and that Republicans should return donations from him if true.

“I’m sure this is a very serious matter,” Dent said. “If these are credible allegations, and it appears that they are, then there should be refunds from anybody, whether it’s Republican or Democrat.”

Wynn — a big-time donor to the RNC — was accused of decades of sexual harassment and abuse by dozens of employees and others in the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

The magnate denied the allegations against him, saying his ex-wife — with whom he said he is involved in a “terrible and nasty” lawsuit — was behind the accusations.

“The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous,” he told the Journal.

Trump, a friend of the casino mogul, had not issued any statements either — but did appear to “like” the Wall Street Journal’s tweet promoting their story about Wynn on Friday evening.

Wynn, who as CEO of Wynn Resorts has long been a major player in the Las Vegas casino business, served as vice chair of Trump’s inaugural committee and has been the finance chair of the RNC since January 2017.

“I know Steve. He loves America. No one will work harder or more effectively,” GOP strategist John Weaver told the Las Vegas Review-Journal at the time of Trump’s pick. “I think it’s an inspired and brilliant choice.”

January 27, 2018, 1:59 p.m. Eastern: This story has been updated.