Mic Wakeup: Trump’s “New York talk” and Jay-Z tweet

It’s Monday, Jan. 29. Hope your overnight oats turned out OK. Here’s the news.

Trump picks a fight with Jay-Z

President Donald Trump answers a reporter’s question as he returns to the White House in January. Pool/Getty Images

What’s a Sunday morning without a tweetstorm from President Donald Trump? In the wee small hours of the morning, POTUS took aim at Jay-Z for critical remarks made during an interview with CNN the previous evening. Is this the most fire diss track of all time? Nah, but it’s still worth your time.

Republican members of Congress defend Mueller

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller speaks during a news conference at the bureau’s headquarters in June 2008. Alex Wong/Getty Images

In the wake of an explosive report revealing that the president allegedly tried to fire special counsel Robert Mueller from his investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, several Republican members of Congress are now defending Mueller’s integrity. Check out who’s joined the fold.

New York talk

Sen. Joe Manchin defended Trump. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

You’ve heard of locker-room talk. You’ve probably heard of kitchen table talk. But here’s a new one for you: Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia dismissed the report that Trump tried to fire Mueller as “New York talk” during a Sunday appearance on Meet the Press. And if you have no idea what that means, well, neither did the host.