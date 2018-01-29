2018 Grammy Awards red carpet — Gaga, Bey, Eve, Janelle, Lorde, SZA, all those white roses and more

We’re pleased to report that the 2018 Grammys red carpet did not disappoint. As Mic reported last week, white roses were the Grammy’s own spin on the Golden Globes’ call to wear all black, with the flowers worn as a sign of solidarity with the Time’s Up movement.

So yet again, we got a red carpet infused with not just spectacular fashion but a political message. However, after a stirring speech from Janelle Monáe and a powerhouse performance from Kesha, who was joined and supported onstage by fellow women in the music industry — including Cyndi Lauper and Camila Cabello — a case was made that perhaps an even more powerful moment can be created when stars don’t just unite themselves sartorially, but speak up, too.

In any case, this red carpet and show were proof that this conversation is far from fading away. Here are the looks you need to see, starting first with the people who wore — or carried — white roses on the carpet.

The white rose wearers:

Janelle Monáe in Dolce & Gabbana

Janelle Monáe at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Eve in Naeem Khan

Eve at the 2018 Grammy Awards John Shearer/Getty Images

SZA in Atelier Versace

SZA at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Kendrick Lamar

Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar at the 2018 Grammy Awards Matt Sayles/AP

Kelly Clarkson in Christian Siriano

Kelly Clarkson at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Lady Gaga in Armani Privé

Lady Gaga at the 2018 Grammy Awards Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Lady Gaga performing at the 2018 Grammy Awards Matt Sayles/AP

Kesha in Nudie’s Rodeo Tailors

Kesha at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Kesha at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Cardi B in Ashi Studio

Cardi B at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Miley Cyrus in Jean Paul Gaultier

Miley Cyrus at the 2018 Grammy Awards Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Camila Cabello in Vivienne Westwood Couture

Camila Cabello at the 2018 Grammy Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Andra Day in Victoria Hayes

Andra Day at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Sarah Silverman in Maggie Marilyn

Sarah Silverman at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Sam Smith in Cerruti 1881

Sam Smith at the 2018 Grammy Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Pink in Armani Privé

Pink at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Khalid in Ferragamo

Khalid at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Heidi Klum in Ashi Studio

Heidi Klum at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Anna Kendrick in Balmain

Anna Kendrick at the 2018 Grammy Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rapsody

Rapsody at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Trevor Noah in Dolce and Gabbana

Trevor Noah at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Rita Ora in Ralph & Russo

Rita Ora at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Zayn Malik in Richard James

Zayn Malik at the 2018 Grammy Awards Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Reba McEntire in Jovani

Reba McEntire at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Alessia Cara

Alessia Cara at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

The rest of the stars:

Beyoncé in Nicolas Jebran

Rihanna in Alexandre Vauthier

Rihanna at the 2018 Grammy Awards Matt Sayles/AP

Rihanna in Adam Selman

Rihanna backstage at the 2018 Grammy Awards Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Lorde in Valentino

Lorde at the 2018 Grammy Awards Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey in Gucci

Lana Del Rey at the 2018 Grammy Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Donald Glover in Ermenegildo Zegna

Donald Glover at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Chrissy Teigen in Yanina Couture

Chrissy Teigen at the 2018 Grammy Awards Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

John Legend in Burberry

John Legend at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Hailee Steinfeld in Alexandre Vauthier

Hailee Steinfeld at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Ashanti in Elie Madi

Ashanti at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Elton John in Gucci

Elton John at the 2018 Grammy Awards Getty Images

Common in Armani

Common at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Rick Ross

Rick Ross at the 2018 Grammy Awards Angela Weiss /Getty Images

Big Sean in Salvatore Ferragamo

Big Sean at the 2018 Grammy Awards Evan Agostini/AP

With the Oscars the next real big red carpet even to look forward to, we’re curious to see if politics makes an appearance on that night as well.