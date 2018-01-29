2018 Grammy Awards red carpet — Gaga, Bey, Eve, Janelle, Lorde, SZA, all those white roses and more

We’re pleased to report that the 2018 Grammys red carpet did not disappoint. As Mic reported last week, white roses were the Grammy’s own spin on the Golden Globes’ call to wear all black, with the flowers worn as a sign of solidarity with the Time’s Up movement.
So yet again, we got a red carpet infused with not just spectacular fashion but a political message. However, after a stirring speech from Janelle Monáe and a powerhouse performance from Kesha, who was joined and supported onstage by fellow women in the music industry — including Cyndi Lauper and Camila Cabello — a case was made that perhaps an even more powerful moment can be created when stars don’t just unite themselves sartorially, but speak up, too.
In any case, this red carpet and show were proof that this conversation is far from fading away. Here are the looks you need to see, starting first with the people who wore — or carried — white roses on the carpet.
The white rose wearers:
Janelle Monáe in Dolce & Gabbana
Eve in Naeem Khan
SZA in Atelier Versace
Kendrick Lamar
Kelly Clarkson in Christian Siriano
Lady Gaga in Armani Privé
Kesha in Nudie’s Rodeo Tailors
Cardi B in Ashi Studio
Miley Cyrus in Jean Paul Gaultier
Camila Cabello in Vivienne Westwood Couture
Andra Day in Victoria Hayes
Sarah Silverman in Maggie Marilyn
Sam Smith in Cerruti 1881
Pink in Armani Privé
Khalid in Ferragamo
Cyndi Lauper
Heidi Klum in Ashi Studio
Nick Jonas
Anna Kendrick in Balmain
Rapsody
Trevor Noah in Dolce and Gabbana
Rita Ora in Ralph & Russo
Zayn Malik in Richard James
Reba McEntire in Jovani
Alessia Cara
The rest of the stars:
Beyoncé in Nicolas Jebran
Rihanna in Alexandre Vauthier
Rihanna in Adam Selman
Lorde in Valentino
Lana Del Rey in Gucci
Donald Glover in Ermenegildo Zegna
Chrissy Teigen in Yanina Couture
John Legend in Burberry
Hailee Steinfeld in Alexandre Vauthier
Ashanti in Elie Madi
Elton John in Gucci
Common in Armani
Rick Ross
Big Sean in Salvatore Ferragamo
With the Oscars the next real big red carpet even to look forward to, we’re curious to see if politics makes an appearance on that night as well.