The ‘Black Panther’ premiere just put every other red carpet in Hollywood to shame

The attendees of the Black Panther world premiere in Los Angeles last night did not come to mess around.

Attendees like Janelle Monáe came dressed as literal royalty, while men like Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan effectively showed Hollywood that men’s red carpet fashion doesn’t have to be the least bit boring. We think this red carpet event is now unparalleled in its fashion greatness.

What was the dress code for all attendees? “African royalty.” And yeah, it showed.

Outfits in ultra-bright colors, with jewel accents, African patterns, fringe and metallics and plenty of other genuinely exciting fashion details, raised the bar for red carpet fashion.

Let’s run through some of the best looks of the night:

Lupita Nyong’o in Versace

Lupita Nyong’o at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Chris Pizzello/AP

Close your eyes, think of the words “glorious queen” and there is this picture.

Lupita Nyong’o at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Chris Pizzello/AP

Janelle Monáe in Christian Siriano

Janelle Monáe at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Chris Pizzello/AP

There really may be no one as daring, innovative and fearless when it comes to red carpet fashion than Monáe. That crown, with those jewels, with those Victorian sleeves, worked.

Janelle Monáe at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Chris Pizzello/AP

Angela Bassett in Naeem Khan

Angela Bassett at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Chris Pizzello/AP

Angela Bassett at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Chris Pizzello/AP

Chadwick Boseman in Emporio Armani

Chadwick Boseman at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Chris Pizzello/AP

Chadwick Boseman at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Chris Pizzello/AP

Danai Gurira in Viktor and Rolf

Danai Gurira at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Chris Pizzello/AP

Danai Gurira at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Chris Pizzello/AP

Donald Glover

Donald Glover at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Chris Pizzello/AP

Donald Glover at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Chris Pizzello/AP

Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Chris Pizzello/AP

Michael B. Jordan in Calvin Klein

Michael B. Jordan at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Chris Pizzello/AP

Michael B. Jordan at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson in Elie Saab

Tessa Thompson at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Chris Pizzello/AP

Tessa Thompson at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Chris Pizzello/AP

Daniel Kaluuya in a kanzu

Daniel Kaluuya at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Chris Pizzello/AP

David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Issa Rae in Rosie Assoulin

Issa Rae at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Chris Pizzello/AP

Yara Shahidi in Etro

Yara Shahidi at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Janeshia Adams-Ginyard in Tamara Cobus

Janeshia Adams-Ginyard at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Nabiyah Be in Maria Lucia Hohan

Nabiyah Be at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Sydelle Noel

Sydelle Noel at the Los Angeles World Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Miles Brown in Kenneth Nicholson