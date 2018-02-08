New York Fashion Week calendar adds category for unisex and nonbinary fashion

Womenswear and menswear have long been the two categories at New York Fashion Week, but starting this season, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, which organizes NYFW, has added a new category: “unisex/nonbinary.”

For the first time, shows like Vaquera and Telfar, which are known for designing clothes with no one gender in mind, will be annotated as “unisex/nonbinary” shows on the official calendar.

Designer Telfar Clemens prepares a model backstage at his 2014 Telfar show in New York. Robin Marchant/Getty Images

The CFDA made it official in the New York Post on Wednesday, with Steven Kolb, the CFDA president, posting about the announcement on Thursday morning.

A photo posted by (@) on

The change comes at a time when diversity on the runway, including gender nonconforming models and transgender models, continues to creep up, thanks to designers like Becca McCharen-Tran at Chromat and Telfar Clemens at Telfar.

This past fashion month, there were 45 castings for transgender models and four nonbinary model appearances across 47 different runways.

Mic has reached out to the CFDA for further comment.