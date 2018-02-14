More than a dozen injured, a “number of fatalities” in Florida school shooting

A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Florida high school injured more than a dozen people and left “multiple dead” Wednesday afternoon, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple people were reported wounded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, but the exact number injured was not immediately clear. The Sheriff’s Office reported that at least 14 had been wounded.

Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) said on CNN Wednesday afternoon that there were a “number of fatalities.”

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said it had recorded “at least 14 victims,” who had been transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North Hospital.

“This is a bad day for Florida and for the country,” Nelson said. “We ought to say enough is enough.”

In a press briefing with reporters, Sheriff Scott Israel said those 14 were taken to hospitals with “varying” degrees of injuries.

Israel confirmed there were “multiple dead.”

“It’s just catastrophic,” he said. “There are no words.”

Robert Runcie, the superintendent of Broward County Public Schools, told reporters outside the school that a school official may have been among those shot. He said that he was not aware of any warnings ahead of the shooting, but that there would be a thorough investigation.

“It’s a day that you pray every day ... you will never have to see,” Runcie told reporters.

FBI agents were on their way to the scene Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

According to Israel, the suspected shooter had attended the school in the past, but was not a current student. He was located off campus and taken into custody “without incident,” according to the sheriff.

The scene had not yet been cleared early Wednesday evening.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation and offered his “prayers and condolences” to those impacted.

“No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” Trump tweeted.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

