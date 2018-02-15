The 17 best dresses at New York Fashion Week AW18

Amid the flurry of fame and excess and ridiculous trends and attention-grabbing outfits that always come with any New York Fashion Week, there are usually — hopefully — some incredibly beautiful dresses and outfits too.

Sure some shows seem to still exist solely for the sake of some photographs and a remarkable front row, but plenty others treat us to clothes that are as innovative as they are majestic.

Here are 17 of our favorite dresses from this season:

This nearly-holographic Sies Marjan

A model at the Sies Marjan show during NYFW Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

This blue velvet Tory Burch

A model at the Tory Burch show during NYFW Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

This outstanding turquoise ballgown at Christian Siriano

Danielle Brooks at the Christian Siriano show during NYFW Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

This bejeweled Christian Siriano

A model at the Christian Siriano show during NYFW Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

This silvery sparkly Brandon Maxwell

Jourdan Dunn at the Brandon Maxwell show during NYFW JP Yim/Getty Images

This blue striped Carolina Herrera

A model at the Carolina Herrera show during NYFW Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

This rainbow Carolina Herrera

A model at the Carolina Herrera show during NYFW Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

This red, buttoned Adeam

A model at the Adeam show during NYFW Noam Galai/Getty Images

This fluffy Jason Wu

A model at the Jason Wu show during NYFW Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This Marc Jacobs power dress

A model at the Marc Jacobs show during NYFW Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

This velvet Bottega Veneta

A model at the Bottega Veneta show during NYFW JP Yim/Getty Images

This sparkly and embroidered Naeem Khan

A model at the Naeem Khan show at NYFW Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This luscious gold satin Pyer Moss

A model at the Pyer Moss show during NYFW Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This floral Oscar de la Renta

A model at the Oscar de la Renta show during NYFW Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

This voluminous Oscar de la Renta

A model at the Oscar de la Renta show during NYFW Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

This golden velvet Prabal Gurung

A model at the Prabal Gurung show during NYFW Angela Weiss /Getty Images

This red Badgley Mischka ballgown

A model during the Badgley Mischka show during NYFW Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

London Fashion Week, you’re up next.