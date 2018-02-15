The 17 best dresses at New York Fashion Week AW18

Amid the flurry of fame and excess and ridiculous trends and attention-grabbing outfits that always come with any New York Fashion Week, there are usually — hopefully — some incredibly beautiful dresses and outfits too.
Sure some shows seem to still exist solely for the sake of some photographs and a remarkable front row, but plenty others treat us to clothes that are as innovative as they are majestic.
Here are 17 of our favorite dresses from this season:
This nearly-holographic Sies Marjan
This blue velvet Tory Burch
This outstanding turquoise ballgown at Christian Siriano
This bejeweled Christian Siriano
This silvery sparkly Brandon Maxwell
This blue striped Carolina Herrera
This rainbow Carolina Herrera
This red, buttoned Adeam
This fluffy Jason Wu
This Marc Jacobs power dress
This velvet Bottega Veneta
This sparkly and embroidered Naeem Khan
This luscious gold satin Pyer Moss
This floral Oscar de la Renta
This voluminous Oscar de la Renta
This golden velvet Prabal Gurung
This red Badgley Mischka ballgown
London Fashion Week, you’re up next.