What Melania Trump wore her 56th week as first lady — for a solo Valentine’s Day outing and more
Melania Trump at the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

By Rachel Lubitz
Before a new New Yorker piece was published Friday detailing her husband’s allegedly repeated philandering in detail, Melania Trump had kind of a sweet week.

Between celebrating the start of Black History Month at the White House and taking in Valentine’s Day with a bunch of cute kids, this week was a win.

This is what she wore:

Tuesday, Feb. 13: A black McQueen jumpsuit for a White House reception

Melania Trump and her husband arrive for a reception for Black History Month at the White House.
On Tuesday, Trump appeared with her husband at the White House for a reception to celebrate Black History Month, and chose to wear a black jumpsuit with a sash by Alexander McQueen.

Melania Trump and her husband with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams at the White House
Wednesday, Feb. 14: A red Calvin Klein coat for Valentine’s Day

Melania Trump at the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health
For Valentine’s Day, Trump visited children at the National Institutes of Health, where she helped construct valentines and decorate cookies in a bright road coat by Calvin Klein and black patent leather heels.

Melania Trump at the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health
You can see previous recaps of what Melania Trump wore here.

