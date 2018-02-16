Before a new New Yorker piece was published Friday detailing her husband’s allegedly repeated philandering in detail, Melania Trump had kind of a sweet week.

Between celebrating the start of Black History Month at the White House and taking in Valentine’s Day with a bunch of cute kids, this week was a win.

This is what she wore:

Tuesday, Feb. 13: A black McQueen jumpsuit for a White House reception

Melania Trump and her husband arrive for a reception for Black History Month at the White House. Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Trump appeared with her husband at the White House for a reception to celebrate Black History Month, and chose to wear a black jumpsuit with a sash by Alexander McQueen.

Melania Trump and her husband with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams at the White House Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Wednesday, Feb. 14: A red Calvin Klein coat for Valentine’s Day

Melania Trump at the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

For Valentine’s Day, Trump visited children at the National Institutes of Health, where she helped construct valentines and decorate cookies in a bright road coat by Calvin Klein and black patent leather heels.

Melania Trump at the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

