All hail Adam Rippon’s sparkly, see-through and maybe a little bit “slutty” figure skating costumes

If you’ve been watching the Olympics at all in recent days, you know America has a new sweetheart: Adam Rippon.

There are many things we all love about him. He’s very good at interviews, as evidenced by this:

He’s very good at Twitter, as evidenced by this:

What we maybe love most of all is that unlike many of his fellow male competitors, his fashion and fierceness on the ice is unparalleled. While the figure skating costumes worn by women certainly get their fair share of attention, it’d be foolish to not take in Rippon’s whole look every single time he steps out onto the ice.

When he skated his men’s short program Thursday night, for example, he wore a short-sleeved, red mesh shirt with leather and rhinestone accents.

Adam Rippon after his men’s figure skating short program during the 2018 Winter Olympics Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

People loved it.

It’s a shirt he wore in 2017, but his longtime costume designer, Braden Overett, shortened the sleeves for the Olympics, which many eagle-eyed fans noticed right away.

“He’s ready to show more skin!” Overett told Racked. “He’s always like, ‘I want to feel slutty!’”

Adam Rippon performs his men’s short program at the Bridgestone Skate America in 2017. Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Adam Rippon celebrates after his men’s figure skating short program during the 2018 Winter Olympics. David J. Phillip/AP

In contrast, this is what other male figure skaters have been wearing during the Pyeongchang Games.

Team USA’s Nathan Chen competes in the men’s figure skating short program during the 2018 Winter Olympics. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Israel’s Alexei Bychenko competes in the men’s figure skating short program during the 2018 Winter Olympics. David J. Phillip/AP

Spain’s Javier Fernandez competes in the men’s figure skating short program during the 2018 Winter Olympics. David J. Phillip/AP

Rippon is giving us the drama.

During the team figure skating event, he wore an outstanding blue, white and grey mesh shirt with a zipper down the front. Overett said the shirt had “about 40 stones for every one inch of that zipper,” according to Racked.

Adam Rippon competes in the team figure skating event during the 2018 Winter Olympics. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

People loved that one, too.

Rippon is seen in Olympics promotional shots wearing a black leather tank top with rhinestones and a mesh back.

He has an aesthetic and he’s sticking to it. We love him for this. For his dedication to giving us (the people) what we really want — Rippon as his unbridled self, skating around beautifully and effortlessly in mesh shirts covered in crystals and sometimes leather — we love him.

For him being absolutely true to himself, down to the rhinestones, we love him.