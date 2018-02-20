She may have sashayed away during week three of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3, but one crown unsnatched in no way signifies Milk’s demise. In fact, the self-professed dairy queen has already found success appearing in Vivienne Westwood’s Spring/Summer 2018 campaign and walking for Perry Ellis at New York Fashion Week: Men’s.

Mic caught up with Milk backstage at NYFW to chat about her continued rise in the fashion world (she appeared in Marc Jacobs’ Spring/Summer 2016 campaign, as well as Madonna’s recent MDNA Skin campaign video), the challenges of presenting drag on reality television and recent criticism of her more androgynous “boy drag.”

Watch the video below: