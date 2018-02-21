Jennifer Lawrence speaks out about that Versace dress controversy: “This is not feminism”

At a London photo call for her film Red Sparrow, Jennifer Lawrence wore a tight black Versace dress with a thigh-high slit and a low-cut bustier. During the event, she stood in the middle of the film’s other stars and creators, all of whom were men, who wore outfits strikingly dissimilar to Lawrence’s.

Francis Lawrence, Matthias Schoenaerts, Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton and Jeremy Irons during the ‘Red Sparrow’ photo call in London John Phillips/Getty Images

While she got a slinky dress, they wore bulky coats and scarves and boots.

Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Lawrence during the ‘Red Sparrow’ photocall at the Corinthia Hotel in London John Phillips/Getty Images

The pictures sparked a debate. To some, this lineup looked like any other movie premiere. Lawrence was wearing what she wanted, while the men were as well. To others, the picture was an obvious sign of the persistent sexism in Hollywood, and the expectation that women wear sexy, revealing dresses to premieres and red carpet events, while the men can cover up completely.

Jennifer Lawrence has a few thoughts about all this. On her Facebook Wednesday morning, Lawrence addressed the controversy directly.

“Wow,” Lawrence wrote. “I don’t really know where to get started on this ‘Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold’ controversy. This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I’m going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf?”

“That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I’m going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf?” Tweet

“I was outside for five minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice.”

Lawrence continued: “This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Overreacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It’s creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THAT’S MY CHOICE TOO!”

With 30,000 likes and counting, and comments like “You say it girlie!” and “Had you opted for the coat and scarf, there would have been fashion police insulting how you disparaged the Versace line,” plenty others concur.