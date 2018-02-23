Reports: Trump’s former campaign director Rick Gates strikes deal, will cooperate with Mueller

Rick Gates, who once served as deputy to former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, has reportedly reached a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller and will cooperate with prosecutors in their case against Manafort, according to several media outlets Friday. The plea could come as early as Friday afternoon.

Gates, who also served on President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee before founding a pro-Trump nonprofit, had for days been widely believed to be negotiating a deal with Mueller.

If he pleads guilty, Gates will become the third known former Trump official to cooperate with Mueller, whose probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election has been repeatedly dismissed by the president as a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

The investigation has seemed to escalate recently. On Feb. 16, Mueller indicted 13 Russians connected to the Internet Research Agency — a Russian troll farm known for its propaganda and disinformation campaigns. He also indicted 28-year-old Richard Pinedo —who apparently unwittingly participated in the Russians’ interference — on a charge of identity fraud. Pinedo pleaded guilty.

On Tuesday, Mueller secured a guilty plea from Alex Van Der Zwaan — a Ukraine-connected lawyer who was associated with Gates. That plea strongly suggested the reports of Gates’ cooperation with Mueller were true.

There was a surprising twist in the ongoing saga Thursday, when Mueller hit Manafort and Gates with 32 charges in a superseding indictment that alleged the two had laundered over $30 million.

Former federal prosecutor Patrick Cotter said the harsh new charges — which replaced the 12 counts the pair had been indicted on back in October — seemed to signal that negotiations between Gates and Mueller had broken down.

“The normal practice is to file a less serious charge by way of information for a cooperator; you then let them plead to that instead of the more serious charges in the original indictment,” Cotter said in an email. “Perhaps it is just that Mueller’s gambit to hit a reluctant Gates with new charges to inspire a spirit of cooperation worked far more quickly than one would expect.”

Gates, who worked with Manafort for years before helping him helm the Trump campaign in the summer of 2016, remained in contact with the White House through at least he beginning of 2017.

The administration in recent days has downplayed the impact a Gates guilty plea would have on the president.

“There’d be no anxiety here,” a White House spokesperson told CNN on Saturday.

But Gates cooperating with Mueller would almost certainly put significant pressure on the embattled Manafort to follow suit.

“A Gates plea and cooperation would make the pressure on Manafort to cooperate all but unbearable,” Cotter said. “And the likely sentence based on yesterday’s indictment is very significant. So, the logic of cooperation for Manafort is undeniable.”