Who’s sorry this week? Keith Richards, Jennifer Lawrence and other celebrity apologies

Another week, another deluge of apologies.

In “Who’s sorry this week?” Mic tracks down the most prominent mea culpas from celebrities, companies and other public entities trying to make amends for their public screw-ups.

This week had no shortage of apologies, so let’s get right to it.

Keith Richards is sorry for saying Mick Jagger is a “randy old bastard” who needs a vasectomy

Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

In a new interview published Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal, Keith Richards — legendary guitarist and founding member of the Rolling Stones — made some inflammatory comments about bandmate and fellow rock legend Mick Jagger. Specifically, Richards shared his thoughts about Jagger fathering his eighth child at the age of 73 in December 2016.

“Mick’s a randy old bastard,” Richards told WSJ. “It’s time for the snip — you can’t be a father at that age. Those poor kids!”

Richards tweeted an apology the same day the interview was published.

Scandal actress Bellamy Young is sorry for saying Ryan Seacrest shouldn’t work the red carpet at the Academy Awards

Bellamy Young attends the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time.’ Jordan Strauss/AP

In November, E! began investigating Ryan Seacrest for allegations of sexual misconduct raised by Suzie Hardy, his former personal stylist. Hardy claimed Seacrest subjected her to inappropriate behavior for years, including “grinding his erect penis against her while clad only in his underwear, groping her vagina and at one point slapping her buttock so hard that it left a large welt still visible hours later,” according to Variety. Seacrest has categorically denied Hardy’s accusations, and in February, E! announced it had found “insufficient evidence” of Hardy’s claims.

At the world premiere for Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time on Monday, Scandal actress Bellamy Young said Seacrest should “step aside and let someone of equal talent” take over his duties hosting red carpet interviews at Sunday’s Academy Awards, according to Variety. On Tuesday, Young sent a statement to the Hollywood Reporter apologizing for her comments, saying she wasn’t aware he had been exonerated in E!’s investigation at the time.

“On Monday night on the red carpet, I spoke on record about something I had no firsthand knowledge of,” Young said. “I trusted that the information that the journalist provided me with was complete, and I gave my general opinion based on the information he provided. ... I apologize to Ryan Seacrest. He has been exonerated from the allegations I was told about on the carpet, so my opinion is different now.”

The Instagram-famous Oshry sisters are sorry for tweeting Islamaphobic hate speech

A photo posted by (@) on

The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that Instagram-famous sisters Claudia, Jackie, Olivia and Margo Oshry — who run the Girl With No Job and Jackie O Problems accounts — had some not-so-flattering family ties. Their mother is Pamela Geller, an outspoken, alt-right activist who regularly spouts Islamaphobic hate speech.

The report, written by Taylor Lorenz (who has also written for Mic), uncovered a number of Islamaphobic tweets posted by the Oshry sisters themselves.

On Thursday, Oath — the parent company of AOL and Yahoo! — announced it had cancelled the Oshry sisters’ online-only morning talk show, The Morning Breath, in light of the Daily Beast’s reporting. The show initially launched in the spring of 2017. The same day Oath announced the show’s cancellation, Jackie Oshry issued an apology on her Instagram.

“I want to express my utmost, sincere apologies for the indefensible comments that I’ve said in the past,” she said. “That is not a reflection of who I am as a person today, and I am truly sorry to everyone I’ve offended and let down. All I can do now is reflect and learn from this experience by showing everyone the good that is in my heart.”

Claudia Oshry also apologized on Instagram, calling her old tweets “vile” and “stupid.”

Jennifer Lawrence is sorry she hated Phantom Thread

Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of ‘Red Sparrow’ in New York City. Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

Let’s finish this off with something a little lighter, shall we?

At Sunday’s Academy Awards, Paul Thomas-Anderson’s latest film, Phantom Thread, is up for six Oscars, including best picture. But there’s one person who’s decidedly not on board the Phantom Thread train: Jennifer Lawrence. In an interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, she said she only watched the movie — which stars Daniel Day-Lewis — for three minutes before giving up.

“I got through about three minutes of it,” she said, according to IndieWire. “I put in a good solid three. I’m sorry to anybody who loved that movie. I couldn’t give that kind of time. It was three minutes and I was just [oof].”

“Is it just about clothes?” Lawrence added. “Is [Reynolds Woodcock] kind of like a narcissistic sociopath, and he’s an artist so every girl falls in love him because he makes her feel bad about herself and that’s the love story? I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know. I’ve been down that road, I know what that’s like, I don’t need to watch that movie.”