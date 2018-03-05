Tiffany Haddish recycles her McQueen dress for its 3rd public appearance, this time at the Oscars

Tiffany Haddish, more than maybe any other celebrity we have right now, is keeping things relatable. She’s not out here acting like every red carpet look is effortless. She’s not out here forgetting who she really is when it comes to fashion.

On Saturday Night Live in November, when she was the host, she spoke about not following the celebrity law that says you can’t wear the same dress twice. “I feel like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, however many times I want as long as I Febreeze it,” Haddish said during her opening monologue.

Haddish hosting ‘SNL’ YouTube

Then she pointed to white Alexander McQueen dress she had on that night, with its elegant bejeweled collar.

“Like this dress,” she said. “I wore it on the red carpet for Girls Trip and my whole team, they told me, ‘Tiffany, you cannot wear that dress on SNL. You already wore it. It’s taboo to wear it twice.’ And I said, ‘I don’t give a dang about no taboo. I spent a lot of money on this dress. This dress costs way more than my mortgage. This is a Alexander McQueen, OK? It’s a $4,000 dress. I’mma wear this dress multiple times.’”

Tiffany Haddish in that Alexander McQueen dress at the ‘Girls Trip’ premiere AFP Contributor/Getty Images

So when was the next time and — just so we’re counting here — the third time Haddish stepped out in this slinky McQueen? At the Oscars, of course.

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph present the award for best documentary short subject at the 2018 Oscars. Chris Pizzello/AP

After arriving in a gown that was a nod to her late father’s Eritrean heritage, Haddish changed into that white McQueen dress yet again for presenting onstage with the great Maya Rudolph.

Tiffany Haddish backstage at the Oscars Handout/Getty Images

And she looked great. Febreeze probably wasn’t even needed.