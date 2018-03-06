The 19 best dresses from Paris Fashion Week — from Altuzarra to Valentino

Fashion month often ends on a high.
With fashion weeks in New York City, London and Milan all accounted for by early March, the last fashion week — Paris Fashion Week — has a reputation for keeping some of the best fashion for last, with esteemed brands and designers like Chanel, Valentino and Alexander McQueen all deciding to show in Paris.
With PFW ending on Tuesday, we thought why not take a look back at some of the best dresses the week had to offer, with highlights including Jacquemus, Poiret, Givenchy and of course Valentino. Here are our favorite dresses of the week: