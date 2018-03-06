The 19 best dresses from Paris Fashion Week — from Altuzarra to Valentino

Fashion month often ends on a high.

With fashion weeks in New York City, London and Milan all accounted for by early March, the last fashion week — Paris Fashion Week — has a reputation for keeping some of the best fashion for last, with esteemed brands and designers like Chanel, Valentino and Alexander McQueen all deciding to show in Paris.

With PFW ending on Tuesday, we thought why not take a look back at some of the best dresses the week had to offer, with highlights including Jacquemus, Poiret, Givenchy and of course Valentino. Here are our favorite dresses of the week:

Valentino

A model at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A model at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Alexander McQueen

A model at the Alexander McQueen show during Paris Fashion Week Francois Guillot/Getty Images

Givenchy

A model at the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week Thibault Camus/AP

A model at the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week Alain Jocard/Getty Images

Altuzarra

A model at the Altuzarra show during Paris Fashion Week Bertrand Guay /Getty Images

Stella McCartney

A model at the Stella McCartney show during Paris Fashion Week Patrick Kovarik/Getty Images

Balmain

A model at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week Francois Guillot/Getty Images

Dior

A model at the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week Kamil Zihnioglu/AP

Jacquemus

A model at theJacquemus show during Paris Fashion Week Alain Jocard/Getty Images

Chloé

A model at the Chloé show during Paris Fashion Week Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Giambattista Valli

A model at the Giambattista Valli show during Paris Fashion Week Thibault Camus/AP

A model at the Giambattista Valli show during Paris Fashion Week Bertrand Guay/Getty Images

Ralph and Russo

A model at the Ralph and Russo show during Paris Fashion Week Getty Images

A model at the Ralph and Russo show during Paris Fashion Week Getty Images

A model at the Ralph and Russo show during Paris Fashion Week Getty Images

Poiret

A model at the Poiret show during Paris Fashion Week Bertrand Guay/Getty Images

A model at the Poiret show during Paris Fashion Week Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Chanel