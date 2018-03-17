When you think of the term “plus-size model” there’s an extremely high chance that images of women like Ashley Graham or Denise Bidot or Candice Huffine pop into your brain. Male plus-size models, which do exist, are likely not what come to mind.

Plus-size male model Darnel Ghramm and his new project #WeAreBigAndTall is trying to change that, starting first with his own body-positive spin on a Calvin Klein ad.

Similarly to Diana Sirokai’s body-positive spin on a Klein ad featuring the Kardashian-Jenner clan, which featured all curvy and plus-size models, Ghramm recreated a Klein menswear ad featuring only plus-size male models.

“Because we’re big and tall, it doesn’t mean we’re not capable of doing the things an industry standard size model can do or that we shouldn’t have the same opportunities,” Ghramm wrote on Instagram. “[It] doesn’t mean we’re not worthy of proper representation or respect in society or be fairly represented in the fashion industry, because guess what? We wear clothes and have killer style too.”

For this campaign, which was photographed by Tony Trott, Ghramm recruited a few of his fellow plus-size male models, including Rob Robinson, Arcadio Ady Del Valle and Miguel Rodriguez.

As Del Valle wrote on Instagram: “[This project] means that we are choosing to stand up and kick down those walls and barriers that society has put in place that plus men can’t model, plus men can’t inspire or do what our smaller counterparts can. Yes we can and yes we will.”

There has been confusion over plus-size male models and where they fit into not only the body positive conversation but also the fashion industry for years now. Questions like “What constitutes a plus-size male model?” and “Should we really even call them ‘plus-size male models’?” remain unanswered.

With this particular project, Ghramm strove to shed some light on these issues, and the general confusion facing plus-size men in fashion right now. With so much appreciation for plus-size female models, the lack of plus-size men is distressing.

“I’m not here to be ‘the standard,’” Ghramm wrote on Instagram. “I’m here to go against the norms of life and the industry by simply being me, not a mold. To show and inspire people to love themselves and make their dreams a reality, amongst all the criticisms.”

Mic has reached out to Ghramm for comment.