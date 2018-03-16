What Melania Trump wore her 60th week as first lady — the one very lucky time we saw her

As multiple scandals continue to rock the White House, Melania Trump manages to miraculously glide through her regular first lady duties, smiling through meetings with international leaders and acting like nothing is wrong whatsoever at all.

This week was no different. This is what she wore.

Thursday, March 15: All green for St. Patrick’s Day festivities

Melania Trump and her husband with Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar Pool/Getty Images

St. Patrick’s Day came early at the White House this week. With a visit from Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Thursday, Trump and her husband celebrated the holiday with a literal bowl of shamrocks, gifted to the couple from Varadkar himself.

Varadker presents Melania Trump and her husband a bowl of shamrocks at the White House Pool/Getty Images

Lucky them.

For this event, Trump wore an appropriately bright green cheetah print dress courtesy of American designer Brandon Maxwell, a favorite of Michelle Obama’s, and snakeskin pumps.

