Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt teamed up for a song to benefit #MarchForOurLives

Musical theater powerhouses Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt have joined forces for a good cause in a new song released Monday.

“Found/Tonight” is the latest “Hamildrop,” a regular occurrence from Hamilton creator Miranda. He is partnering with other artists to release a new spin on a Hamilton song during each month of 2018. February’s Hamildrop was a Hamilton-inspired polka by Weird Al Yankovic.

Monday’s release is a mashup of “The Story of Tonight” from Hamilton and “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen, the show in which Platt originated the titular role — and for which he won a Tony Award in 2017. Conductor and musical director Alex Lacamoire, who worked on both shows, produced the arrangement for the mashup, according to a tweet from Miranda.

A portion of the proceeds from the song will benefit the March for Our Lives initiative, a fundraising effort — in collaboration with gun reform advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety — to support the student-led March for Our Lives on March 24. In a tweet on Monday, Platt said he was “honored to team up” with Miranda on what he called a “gorgeous mashup.”

This isn’t the first time Miranda has used his celebrity to promote activism. After Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017, Miranda, whose family is Puerto Rican, released a single, “Almost Like Praying,” along with a slew of other artists, including Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Lopez and Rita Moreno.

Proceeds from the song benefited the Hispanic Federation’s Unidos disaster relief fund and its efforts in Puerto Rico. Miranda also announced in November that he planned to bring a production of Hamilton to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for a three-week run in 2019.