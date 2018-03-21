Obamas to Parkland students: “You’ve helped awaken the conscience of the nation”

Mic has obtained a copy of the letter that former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama sent to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the wake of the deadly mass shooting on Feb. 14.

The letter, dated March 10, details how the Obamas are inspired by the Parkland students for speaking out.

On Saturday, the students are set to march in Washington, D.C., for March for Our Lives to continue to draw national attention to the issue of gun violence and put pressure on politicians to enact stricter gun laws.

See a full copy of the letter here:

A copy of the letter former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wrote to the Parkland students. Mic

Full transcription:

10 March 2018

To the students of Parkland —

We wanted to let you know how inspired we have been by the resilience, resolve and solidarity that you have all shown in the wake of unspeakable tragedy.

Not only have you supported and comforted each other, but you’ve helped awaken the conscience of the nation, and challenged decision-makers to make the safety of our children the country’s top priority.

Throughout our history, young people like you have led the way in making America better. There may be setbacks; you may sometimes feel like progress is too slow in coming. But we have no doubt you are going to make an enormous difference in the days and years to come, and we will be there for you.

Barack Obama Michelle Obama