The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 10 queens reveal their hidden talents

From sewing to beating the face to lip syncs to acting challenges, the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race is full of obvious talents. But what about the talents we don’t see on the show?

We sat down with all 14 queens competing on the 10th season of the show — Asia O’Hara, Aquaria, Blair St. Clair, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Eureka O’Hara, Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams, Kameron Michaels, Mayhem Miller, Miz Cracker, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, The Vixen, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Yuhua Hamasaki — to get a taste of their hidden talents.

From fitting their fists in their mouth to spoken word poetry to peeing blood while chopping boards in karate, the queens are sitting on way more than a single secret.

