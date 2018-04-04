Can we talk about how fierce May 2018 fashion magazine covers are?

Please we beg of you, fashion publishers, may these May 2018 covers be a sign of what’s to come.

For reasons we don’t fully know ourselves, fashion magazines have all come together for May 2018 to bring us the kind of covers we’ve been wanting for, well, ever. We’ve wanted fresh faces. We’ve longed for more actresses and models who aren’t all white and thin. And the May 2018 covers we’ve seen thus far give us what we’ve asked for all along.

Magazine covers these past few years have been increasingly diverse, so this is a very good sign for the year to come. Let’s run through the best we’ve seen so far.

British Vogue, under the control of new editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, clearly isn’t messing around. After an April cover featuring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, for May, the cover stars are models who are “changing the face of fashion.” In what may be one of British Vogue’s most diverse covers ever, the models are each different races, sizes and shapes.

The May 2018 issue of British ‘Vogue’ British Vogue

Superstars on the cover include curve model Paloma Elsesser, hijabi model Halima Aden, Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech and Indian model Radhika Nair, to name just a few.

Before Enninful, British Vogue was known for it’s almost-always white and thin cover stars, so consider this is a message that needed to be sent.

Joining British Vogue in this May 2018 cover greatness is InStyle, which just revealed that its May beauty issue is graced by the truly lovely Zoë Kravitz.

Zoë Kravitz for ‘InStyle’ InStyle

The covers themselves, of which there are many for subscribers, are outstanding and dramatic — one cover features Kravitz wearing one of those black eye masks straight from the Dior runway.

Kravitz’s many ‘InStyle’ covers InStyle

Back across the pond, Elle U.K. isn’t messing around either. For its May 2018 covers, model Winnie Harlow, who has vitiligo, shows up looking gorgeous in Gucci and Alanna Arrington, on another cover, looks like the epitome of Spring.

Finally over in Canada, Elle brought it as well, with Priyanka Chopra gracing the May 2018 issue up north.

More of this, please.