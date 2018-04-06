It remained business as usual for Melania Trump this week as she made a couple of Easter-related appearances, including at the White House Easter Egg Roll. Once more, she proved she’s clearly a pro at looking bright, cheery and like everything is absolutely fine amid the never-ending cycle of scandals involving her husband’s fidelity.

She should teach a class.

This is what she wore:

Sunday, April 1: A pink dress for Easter

Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive for church on Easter Sunday in Florida. Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

Melania Trump spent the weekend in Florida, as per usual, so the Trumps went to Easter Sunday there as well. With her husband and stepdaughter Tiffany Trump (for once) in tow, Melania Trump showed up in Louboutin pumps and a pink dress by the late designer Alaia.

Melania Trump arrives for church on Easter Sunday in Florida. Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

Monday, April 2: A blue Burberry coat for the White House Easter Egg Roll

Melania Trump (center) with her husband and son Barron at the White House Easter Egg Roll Carolyn Kaster/AP

For the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, which Melania Trump attended alongside her husband and son Barron, she kept up the pastel theme with a light blue Burberry coat to walk among the thousands of guests and read a book to some children.

Melania Trump reads to children at the White House Easter Egg Roll. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

