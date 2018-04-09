The iPhone is red again — here’s what they do with the money you spend on Product Red devices

Apple has officially announced the Product Red version of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, coming on April 10.

The company will follow up last year’s iPhone 7 Red edition with one of Apple’s newer phones. Like other Red edition Apple products, part of the profits from the device will be sent to Red, a campaign dedicated to fighting HIV and AIDS in Africa — the immune system-weakening disease that continues to spread in the continent. The Southern and Eastern portions of the continent hold 6.2% of the world’s population, but contain more than half of the world’s people living with HIV.

Apple’s Product Red iPhone 8 releases on April 10 Apple/Youtube

When did Apple first start offering Red versions of devices?

Apple’s first Product Red device came to us in the form of the red iPod Nano in October 2006. Since then we’ve seen Red-branded battery cases, iPad covers, watch straps, Beats headphones and more. Even iPhone accessories, like Mophie chargers, come in Red versions. But it isn’t just tech. Shower kits, jewelry, and even hotel suites come in Red variations.

When I buy an iPhone, how much is sent to Red? Where does the money go?

In the case of Apple’s new iPhone, when you buy the device Apple gives “a contribution” to Red. For some reason, just like in 2017, we don’t know the exact percentage of funds that Apple sends over when you buy the new red iPhone. Whatever the amount, Red uses it to help fight HIV in African countries. So far Apple’s Red products have raised over $160 million.

Overall, Red has raised much more — to the tune of $500 million. The campaign’s site lists its accomplishments: according to Red, 90 million people have been impacted by its relief. The organization offers specifics for eight countries: Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Zambia. Ghana has seen $64 million from Red, impacting 7 million lives. Tanzania has seen $23 million, with 9 million people impacted. According to Red, 1.4 million Tanzanians live with HIV, but the country has seen a 69% decline since 2005 — one year before Red was founded.

Red’s partnership with companies like Apple offer huge sums toward helping fight AIDS, Malaria and Tuberculosis in Africa. Soon it will work with African companies as well. In early 2018, Red officially announced that it would partner with companies doing business in Africa to continue the fight against AIDS and HIV.

Apple has finally brought its Product Red offerings up to speed with its smartphone lineup. While its new iPhone 8 will be available on April 10, a Red version of its most expensive phone, the iPhone X, remains to be seen. It’s possible this version may be announced later in the year, perhaps even at this year’s WWDC.