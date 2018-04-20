Rather than hang around the White House, Melania Trump continued her first lady duties down south in Florida this week, hosting the prime minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, and his wife, Akie Abe.
Appearing a number of times with the couple, this was Trump’s most public week in a while.
This is what she wore.
Tuesday, April 17: A black and white dress for dinner with the Abes
On her husband’s beloved Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump welcomed the Abes for a walk on the grounds and a dinner in a black and white, off-the-shoulder striped dress by Carolina Herrera.
Looked like a blast.
Wednesday, April 18: A casual green moment for a museum visit
The next day, Trump spent some quality time with Akie Abe at the Flagler Museum in Palm Beach, Florida. She wore a belted green dress from Derek Lam, a longtime favorite of Michelle Obama’s, and snakeskin stilettos.
Wednesday, April 18: A white dress for dinner with the Abes, again
That night, Trump played dinner host to the Abes again at Mar-a-Lago, for which she wore a white, A-line dress with embellishments from Prada.
As for the shoes, she opted for glittery pink Louboutins.
