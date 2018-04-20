Rather than hang around the White House, Melania Trump continued her first lady duties down south in Florida this week, hosting the prime minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, and his wife, Akie Abe.

Appearing a number of times with the couple, this was Trump’s most public week in a while.

This is what she wore.

Tuesday, April 17: A black and white dress for dinner with the Abes

Melania Trump, her husband and the Abes at Mar-a-Lago Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

On her husband’s beloved Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump welcomed the Abes for a walk on the grounds and a dinner in a black and white, off-the-shoulder striped dress by Carolina Herrera.

Melania Trump, her husband and the Abes at dinner at Mar-a-Lago Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Looked like a blast.

Wednesday, April 18: A casual green moment for a museum visit

Melania Trump (center) and Akie Abe (right) being given a tour of Flagler Museum in Palm Beach, Florida Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The next day, Trump spent some quality time with Akie Abe at the Flagler Museum in Palm Beach, Florida. She wore a belted green dress from Derek Lam, a longtime favorite of Michelle Obama’s, and snakeskin stilettos.

Melania Trump and Akie Abe touring Flagler Museum Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Wednesday, April 18: A white dress for dinner with the Abes, again

Melania Trump and her husband greeting the Abes at Mar-a-Lago Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

That night, Trump played dinner host to the Abes again at Mar-a-Lago, for which she wore a white, A-line dress with embellishments from Prada.

Melania Trump at a press conference for her husband and Shinzo Abe Lynne Sladky/AP

Melania Trump’s footwear of choice for a press conference Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

As for the shoes, she opted for glittery pink Louboutins.

