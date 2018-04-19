With its “Beauty in Real Life” campaign, CVS debuts its first unedited makeup campaign

Back in January, CVS Pharmacy announced that it would be creating new standards to highlight the unaltered in-store, campaign, social media and website imagery it produces, joining companies like Aerie, Lonely and ModCloth that have also promised to leave models’ freckles, scars, stretch marks and wrinkles on proud display.

“As a woman, mother and president of a retail business whose customers predominantly are women, I realize we have a responsibility to think about the messages we send to the customers we reach each day,” Helena Foulkes, the president of CVS Pharmacy, said in a press release at the time.

Today we got to see what that really looks like. In a campaign called “Beauty in Real Life,” each image features the company’s so-called “CVS Beauty Mark” that reads “Beauty Unaltered” to announce to the world that the image hasn’t been materially augmented in any way, meaning that CVS has not altered or changed the model’s shape, size, proportion, skin or eye color, or enhanced or altered lines, wrinkles or other individual characteristics.

A print campaign image from “Beauty in Real Life” CVS

A billboard image from “Beauty in Real Life” CVS

Unedited images have been proven to benefit certain companies, including Aerie, which saw a huge uptick in sales after announcing that it would halt the editing of any of its models.

“The connection between the propagation of unrealistic body images and negative health effects, especially in girls and young women, has been established,” Foulkes said in the release back in January. “As a purpose-led company, we strive to do our best to assure all of the messages we are sending to our customers reflect our purpose of helping people on their path to better health.”

Mic has reached out to CVS for further comment.

You can watch the unedited video for this campaign below: