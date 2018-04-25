Mic wins Webby in film & TV category for “Lighting black faces in HBO’s ‘Insecure’”

Mic is excited to share its video on lighting black faces in HBO’s Insecure has won a Webby in the film & TV - general: technology. Whether you’re #TeamIssa or #TeamLawrence, the people who portray the show’s female and male leads — Issa Rae and actor Jay Ellis — pop on screen, as do all of the other characters.

Ava Berkofsky, the show’s director of photography, was brought on for the show’s second season to give Insecure a more movie-like look, which includes making black faces not only more visible, but striking. Mic’s Xavier Harding talked to Berkofsky about how she makes a show look like a piece of art while also doing justice to black faces.

Mic was also honored for branded content in two categories: advertising, media and PR - branded content - tourism and leisure for its Royal Caribbean campaign and advertising, media and PR - branded content products and services for its IBM campaign.

There were over 13,000 Webby entries this year, and Mic’s work is part of the top 10% in its category.