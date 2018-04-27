What Melania Trump wore her 66th week as first lady — and about that white-brimmed hat

Like the pussy bow and hurricane stilettos before, this week Melania Trump made headlines with an inadvertent sartorial statement, this time in the form of a white, wide-brimmed Hervé Pierre hat that captured the attention of the internet. “Melania Trump, White Hat,” the New York Times’ Vanessa Friedman concisely headlined her piece on the accessory.
But that wasn’t all in what was a busy week for Mrs. Trump, which included a solo appearance at Barbara Bush’s funeral in Houston and a State Dinner held for visiting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.
This is what she wore.
Saturday, April 21: All black to the funeral of Barbara Bush in Houston, Texas
For Barbara Bush’s funeral, Melania opted for an all-black $2,595 Dolce & Gabbana Classic Coat Dress and a matching black clutch.
Monday, April 23: Welcoming President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
Returning from Houston, Melania Trump switched from one all-black getup to another, this time with a hodgepodge of pieces from notable faves: a Givenchy cape with a Dolce & Gabbana dress, a Ralph Lauren belt and Christian Louboutin heels to help welcome President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.
Fortunately, she was not asked to do any of the digging, and instead stood back idly for photo ops.
Tuesday, April 24: Attending the state arrival ceremony for the French president
The $2,195 Michael Kors belted asymmetric crepe blazer and the $775 Louboutin denim and patent leather pumps weren’t what caught folks’ attention, but rather her white, wide-brimmed Hervé Pierre hat, which drew comparisons to both Beyoncé and The Young Pope.
Tuesday, April 24: Attending the state dinner in custom Chanel Haute Couture
For the State Dinner hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron, Melania opted for a custom Chanel Haute Couture gown.
