What Melania Trump wore her 66th week as first lady — and about that white-brimmed hat

Like the pussy bow and hurricane stilettos before, this week Melania Trump made headlines with an inadvertent sartorial statement, this time in the form of a white, wide-brimmed Hervé Pierre hat that captured the attention of the internet. “Melania Trump, White Hat,” the New York Times’ Vanessa Friedman concisely headlined her piece on the accessory.

But that wasn’t all in what was a busy week for Mrs. Trump, which included a solo appearance at Barbara Bush’s funeral in Houston and a State Dinner held for visiting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

This is what she wore.

Saturday, April 21: All black to the funeral of Barbara Bush in Houston, Texas

Melania Trump attends Barbara Bush’s funeral. Getty Images

For Barbara Bush’s funeral, Melania opted for an all-black $2,595 Dolce & Gabbana Classic Coat Dress and a matching black clutch.

Monday, April 23: Welcoming President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron Jim Watson/Getty Images

Returning from Houston, Melania Trump switched from one all-black getup to another, this time with a hodgepodge of pieces from notable faves: a Givenchy cape with a Dolce & Gabbana dress, a Ralph Lauren belt and Christian Louboutin heels to help welcome President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

Fortunately, she was not asked to do any of the digging, and instead stood back idly for photo ops.

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron Jim Watson/Getty Images

Tuesday, April 24: Attending the state arrival ceremony for the French president

President Donald Trump speaks as Brigitte Macron, first lady Melania Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a state arrival ceremony. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The $2,195 Michael Kors belted asymmetric crepe blazer and the $775 Louboutin denim and patent leather pumps weren’t what caught folks’ attention, but rather her white, wide-brimmed Hervé Pierre hat, which drew comparisons to both Beyoncé and The Young Pope.

Melania Trump’s hat Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Tuesday, April 24: Attending the state dinner in custom Chanel Haute Couture

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

For the State Dinner hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron, Melania opted for a custom Chanel Haute Couture gown.

Donald and Melania Trump Mark Wilson/Getty Images

You can read previous recaps of what Melania Trump wore here.