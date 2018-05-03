Gigi Hadid’s new ‘Vogue’ Italia cover called out for allegedly using blackface

Gigi Hadid is Vogue Italia’s cover star for its May issue. But to many fans, the woman on the cover looks more like a woman who sort of looks like Hadid, but with a slightly different face and much darker skin.

To many people on the internet, it appears as if Hadid is doing blackface, and is nearly unrecognizable as a result.

When Hadid posted the cover image on her Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with comments like “Is this even you?” and “This is borderline blackface.”

In the past, Hadid has been accused of appearing in shoots that are racially insensitive, including one in 2015 that appeared in Vogue Italia that had her posing in an afro wig.

But while some are blaming Hadid, plenty others are blaming the photographer: Steven Klein. In the past, the photographer shot white models in literal blackface, including model Lara Stone in 2009, whose skin was painted a dark brown for Vogue France.

And in this case, it’s hard to tell if that’s makeup on Hadid, or if it’s the lighting that’s making her skin so much darker than it appears naturally.

Either way, this cover has spawned an outcry for more diverse models, as opposed to having white models edited to look darker than they are.

“Tan is fine,” one commenter wrote on Hadid’s Instagram. “But when you’re covering one of the biggest fashion issues, use a model that looks that color because we NEED diversity. We need to DIVERSIFY. Give other races a chance too. Wasn’t this a perfect opportunity for that?”

“You literally photoshopped her into a different race,” another commenter wrote on Vogue Italia’s post. “If you’re trying to achieve a certain ‘look’ hire a dark-skinned model.”

Thus far, neither Hadid nor Klein nor Vogue Italia has made any comment on the cover. Mic has reached out to Vogue Italia for comment.