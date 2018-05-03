Report: Giuliani has warned Trump that Michael Cohen will likely cooperate with investigators

Rudy Giuliani has cautioned President Donald Trump that Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime personal attorney, is likely to flip on him, according to a new report Thursday.

According to NBC News, federal law enforcement officials tapped Cohen’s phones and intercepted at least one call between the embattled lawyer and the White House. Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and one of the Trump’s newest attorneys, reportedly instructed him not to call Cohen again and told him the attorney would probably cooperate with investigators — something that could pose legal and political problems for the president.

Trump was skeptical of Giuliani’s warnings, according to the report, believing that his “pit bull” fixer would remain loyal.

It’s not clear what the wiretap picked up, or what Cohen could tell investigators if he does, in fact, flip. But as Trump’s longtime personal attorney, he has dealt with some of his most delicate personal and professional matters.

In April, the FBI raided Cohen’s office and home, and he’s currently under criminal investigation.

The NBC News report comes the day after Giuliani seemingly implicated Trump in potential campaign finance law violations by Cohen during a Fox News interview Wednesday evening.

Speaking to Sean Hannity, one of Trump’s most ardent supporters in the media, Giuliani said Trump had reimbursed Cohen for his $130,000 payout ahead of the 2016 presidential election to silence porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleged she had an affair with Trump in 2006. That contradicted past statements by Trump — and Cohen — on the matter.

Cohen said in February the hush money came from his own pocket; Trump said in April he was not aware of the payout. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has suggested Trump had no knowledge of the agreement.

But that’s not what Giuliani said.

“They funneled through a law firm, and the president repaid it,” Giuliani said Wednesday night on Fox News. In a series of tweets Thursday morning, Trump confirmed he paid Cohen for the agreement with Daniels, whom he accused of extortion, but said the transaction did not violate any laws.

Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing Daniels, did not agree.

“This should never be acceptable in our America,” Avenatti tweeted Wednesday night. “We will not rest until justice is served.”