Trump changes story about Stormy Daniels payment — again

President Donald Trump has again changed his story about the $130,000 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels at the height of the presidential campaign. On Friday, the president said that his new lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, didn’t have his “facts straight” when he went on national television to say that Trump had reimbursed attorney Michael Cohen for the Daniels hush money over her alleged affair with the president.

Trump on Friday told a gaggle of reporters gathered at the White House that Giuliani “just started a day ago” and will eventually “get his facts straight” on the case.

The president, his legal team, the White House and Cohen have all given numerous different stories about the payment to Daniels, which was made to keep her affair allegations silent in the days leading up to the 2016 election.

On April 5, Trump told reporters gathered on Air Force One that he didn’t know anything about the payment to Daniels.

Reporter question: Mr. President, did you know about the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels?

Trump: No. No. What else?

Reporter question: Then why did Michael Cohen make those if there was no truth to her allegations?

Trump: Well, you’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. And you’ll have to ask Michael Cohen.

Reporter question: Do you know where he got the money to make that payment?



Trump: No, I don’t know. No.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also said that Trump didn’t know about the payment. Cohen himself said that he was never reimbursed by Trump for the money.

However, Giuliani threw a major wrench in that version of the story on Wednesday night, when he told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Trump did, in fact, reimburse Cohen, and that Trump was aware of the payment.

“They funneled through a law firm, and the president repaid it,” Giuliani said Wednesday night on Hannity’s program, according to a transcript published by the New York Times.

Giuliani went on to say that Trump “did know about the general arrangement, that Michael would take care of things like this,” referencing the payments.

Trump then sent a series of uncharacteristically legalese-filled tweets from his personal Twitter account laying out the agreement he had with Cohen for the Daniels payment.

“The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair, despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair,” Trump tweeted on Thursday. “Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no [role] in this transaction.”

On Friday morning, however, Trump again changed his story, calling into question Giuiliani’s comments and pointing reporters back to his April 5 denial that he knew about the payment.

Ultimately, the Daniels payment puts Trump into legal jeopardy, experts told Mic. At the very least, experts said it’s possible Trump violated campaign finance laws, both by exceeding federal contribution limits, and then not reporting the payment as a campaign expenditure.

Experts added that if Trump knew that the money was campaign related, and knowingly kept the payment secret, that could lead to criminal charges.

The FBI already raided Cohen’s home and office to find documents related to the Daniels payment.