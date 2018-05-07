The best and most outrageous red carpets looks from the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

On Saturday night GLAAD held its 29th annual media awards at the Hilton Midtown in New York City.

Hosted by Ross Mathews, the night included a special opening performance by singers Melissa Etheridge and Adam Lambert. The night included a big win for filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who received the Excellence in Media Awards from Sen. Cory Booker.

“I dedicate this award tonight to those of every pronoun, who would never get to a room like this, who would never even imagine a room like this, who’ve lived their lives with question marks and no easy answers,” she told the crowd.

Other winners included Samira Wiley who was presented the Vito Russo Award by her Handmaid’s Tale co-star Alexis Bledel and a special recognition award for “Smile” by Jay-Z, a track off of his album 4:44 featuring his mother, Gloria Carter, who was present to accept the award. “Here I am. I’m loving, I’m respectful, I’m productive, and I’m a human being who has a right to love who I love,” Carter said. “So everybody, just smile, be free.”

The final big award of the night for outstanding film went to Academy Award-nominated film Call Me By Your Name. The award was accepted by Academy Award-winning screenwriter James Ivory and producer Peter Spears.

But one category that saw nothing but winners was the red carpet, where everyone from Laverne Cox to Tommy Dorfman to Janet Mock to Nyle Dimarco and so many more posed for the camera.

Below, see some of our favorite looks:

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Janet Mock

Janet Mock Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Nyle Dimarco

Nyle Dimarco Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Alexis Bledel

Alexis Bledel Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Asia Kate Dillon

Asia Kate Dillon Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Gigi Gorgeous

Gigi Gorgeous Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Amiyah Scott and Justin Marcel McManus

Amiyah Scott and Justin Marcel McManus Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Ryan Jamaal Swain

Ryan Jamaal Swain Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Dusty Ray Bottoms

Dusty Ray Bottoms Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Alexis Michelle

Alexis Michelle Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Geena Rocero

Geena Rocero Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Cory Booker

Cory Booker Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Lea Michele

Lea Michele Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Tommy Dorfman and Marc Sebastian Faiella

Marc Sebastian Faiella and Tommy Dorfman Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Will Moroski and Johnny Sibilly

Will Moroski and Johnny Sibilly Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Angelica Ross

Angelica Ross Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Brad Goreski