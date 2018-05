Just a few looks into the 2018 Met Gala red carpet, and it was pretty clear: Anyone who’s anyone was wearing a crown Monday evening.

The crowns on the red carpet were varied. Some looked like halos; others more like something royalty would wear.

But they were all beautiful and perfect with the theme of religion and its influence on fashion.

SZA

SZA at the 2018 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Cardi B

Cardi B at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Solange

Solange at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Blake Lively

Blake Lively at the 2018 Met Gala John Lamparski/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway at the 2018 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Madonna

Madonna at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lynda Carter

Lynda Carter at the 2018 Met Gala Charles Sykes/AP

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey (far right) at the 2018 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Amber Heard

Amber Heard at the 2018 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the 2018 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lily Collins

Lily Collins at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kate Upton