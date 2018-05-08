Zendaya serves major Joan of Arc vibes at the 2018 Met Gala

Zendaya gets the Met Gala. Time and time again, she shows up in a gown that makes us all stop breathing for a second, and this year was no different.

To the 2018 Met Gala, under the supervision of her stylist Law Roach, Zendaya wore a Versace twist on a suit of armor, complete with chainmail.

Zendaya at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

With her hair cut short, it was giving plenty of people Joan of Arc vibes.

For a little retrospective of her incredible Met Gala fashion thus far: In 2017, Zendaya wore this extraordinary Dolce & Gabbana ballgown.

Zendaya at the 2017 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

In 2016, she went with liquid gold Michael Kors, and rocked a tight black bob.

Michael Kors and Zendaya at the 2016 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

And in 2015, for her first gala appearance, she wore a wonderful Fausto Puglisi creation.

Zendaya at the 2015 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In just three years, Zendaya has gone from a Met Gala newbie to one you should always watch for.