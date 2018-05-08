Donald Glover, Chadwick Boseman, Migos and more of the best-dressed men at the 2018 Met Gala

Pretty much since the beginning of the Met Gala, it’s the dresses — and the women in them — that hog the spotlight. Of course that’s for good reason, since women have long embraced the Met Gala to truly get into costumes, while most of the men (with notable exceptions) have long opted for simple tuxedos.

That, however, is changing. As exhibited at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday night many men dressed according to the night’s theme of Catholicism and fashion, and actually had a bit of fun.

Here are our favorites.

Takeoff, Offset and Quavo of Migos in Versace

Offset, Quavo and Takeoff of Migos at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Donald Glover in Gucci

Donald Glover at the 2018 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman in Versace

Chadwick Boseman at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield in Tom Ford

Andrew Garfield at the 2018 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan in Off-White

Michael B. Jordan at the 2018 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

John Boyega

John Boyega at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jaden Smith in Louis Vuitton

Jaden Smith at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Troye Sivan in Valentino

Troye Sivan at the 2018 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Trevor Noah in Balmain

Trevor Noah at the 2018 Met Gala Charles Sykes/AP

Stephen Colbert

Evelyn McGee-Colbert and Stephen Colbert at the 2018 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Luka Sabbat in H&M

Luka Sabbat at the 2018 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Daniel Kaluuya in Prada

Daniel Kaluuya at the 2018 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Andy Cohen in Dolce & Gabbana

Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

2 Chainz

2 Chainz (right) at the 2018 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Phillip Picardi in Charles Jeffrey