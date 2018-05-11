What Melania Trump wore her 68th week as first lady — when she announced “Be Best” and more
Melania Trump and her husband returning to the White House Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

By Rachel Lubitz
This week, Melania Trump finally announced her first real initiative as first lady, called “Be Best.” It’s all about improving the social, emotional and physical health of children, with a focus on cyberbullying, which is just about as ironic as you can get.

It also marks a turning point for this first lady, who has remained mostly silent in this administration. This is what she wore:

Monday, May 7: A leather jacket for announcing “Be Best”

Melania Trump and her husband at the White House Andrew Harnik/AP

For the unveiling of Trump’s own “Be Best” initiative, she wore what appears to be a Ralph Lauren brown leather jacket, a white pencil skirt and white Louboutins.

Melania Trump and her husband at the unveiling of the “Be Best” initiative at the White House Andrew Harnik/AP

Wednesday, May 9: A repeat Michael Kors dress for a Mother’s Day event

Melania Trump and her husband in the East Room Carolyn Kaster/AP

On Wednesday, Melania Trump and her husband gathered in the East Room of the White House to celebrate Mother’s Day, and specifically military mothers and spouses.

Trump wore a navy Michael Kors coat dress that she’s worn at least once before, including at the lunch honoring teachers of the year in 2017.

Thursday, May 10: A repeat Dior suit for meeting with freed Americans

Melania Trump and her husband returning to the White House on Thursday Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Finally on Thursday, for meeting with the three freed Americans who had been detained in North Korea for more than a year, Melania Trump wore a checked, wide-leg Dior suit that she — again — wore once before, this time back at the Invictus Games in September.

Melania Trump and her husband returning to the White House Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

You can read previous recaps of what Melania Trump wore here.

